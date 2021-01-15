Legrand’s (LGRDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,660. Legrand has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

