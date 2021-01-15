Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.88. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,751,196 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.23.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.