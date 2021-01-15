Leslie’s, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 8,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 65.71.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

