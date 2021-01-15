Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET) Shares Up 31.3%

Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET) shares shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21.

Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) Company Profile (CVE:LET)

Letho Resources Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Touchdown Resources Inc and changed its name to Letho Resources Corp. in February 2014. Letho Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

