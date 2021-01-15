Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 16,988,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,115,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on LXRX shares. G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.