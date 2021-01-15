Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,833,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,810 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 4.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 6.39% of Liberty Latin America worth $164,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 31.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. 740,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

