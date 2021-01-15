Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $881,298.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00391985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.