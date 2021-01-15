Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,278. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.