LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $9.95 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $36,548.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,199,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,648,383 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

