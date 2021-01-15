Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.65 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 12.68 ($0.17), with a volume of 3843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.87.

Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) Company Profile (LON:LME)

Limitless Earth plc is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in all stages of development and sectors that benefit significantly from demographic change. The firm invests principally, but not exclusively, in such sectors. It invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.