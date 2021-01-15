LINA Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $5,483.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.79 or 0.04169214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016637 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

