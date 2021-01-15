Lisk Price Down 4.2% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003569 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $162.12 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,946,110 coins and its circulating supply is 126,960,872 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

