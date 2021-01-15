Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0358 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $98,475.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133,432.93 or 3.72940214 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.