Lition Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $240,017.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.35 or 0.03233740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00396797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.81 or 0.01333818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.34 or 0.00573172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00429298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00295673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.