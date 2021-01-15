Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.59

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 67355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Livent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Livent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.