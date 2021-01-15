LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) Shares Gap Up to $30.60

LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $32.20. LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 5,024 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

LMS Capital plc Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

