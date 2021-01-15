Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.20 million and $591,519.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,098,850 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,838 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

