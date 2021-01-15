Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,864. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.