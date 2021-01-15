Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Loews by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,838. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

