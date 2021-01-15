Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,642.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.27 or 0.03221664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00395148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.37 or 0.01339324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.30 or 0.00570386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00439730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00286706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

