LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNSPF remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

