Loom Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.74 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $43.00 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

