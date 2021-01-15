Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 18,640 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.62 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

