Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

