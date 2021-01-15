Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Shares of BA opened at $209.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

