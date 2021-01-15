Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $512.08 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.