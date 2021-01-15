Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

