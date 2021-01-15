Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,145 shares of company stock worth $40,267,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.19.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

