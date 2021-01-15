Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.33.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $206.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

