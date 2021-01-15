Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 612,197 shares of company stock worth $73,078,956 over the last three months.

Shares of PTON opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

