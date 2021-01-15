Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $221.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.