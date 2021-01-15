Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

