Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 45,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.82. 151,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

