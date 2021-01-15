LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $1.53 on Major Exchanges

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $2.32 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LYXE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

