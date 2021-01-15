Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

