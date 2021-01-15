LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 32% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $9,671.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 138.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,493.22 or 1.00039293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00341382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.00581381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00162991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002121 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00028098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,533,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,526,388 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

