LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,868.24

Shares of LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,868.24 and traded as low as $3.42. LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 101,108 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,868.24.

LXB Retail Properties Company Profile (LON:LXB)

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

