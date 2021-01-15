Maecenas Reaches Market Capitalization of $112,537.53 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $112,537.53 and approximately $34.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

