MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.68.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$1.42 on Friday, reaching C$23.69. 170,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,340. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,634,749.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,454,651.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

