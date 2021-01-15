MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. 41,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,648. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. CWM LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

