Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) Head-To-Head Review

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for East Stone Acquisition and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 0 5 0 3.00

Magnite has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.17%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnite $156.41 million 22.29 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -84.16

East Stone Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats East Stone Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.