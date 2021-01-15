Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NYSE MGY opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $12.61.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 848,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

