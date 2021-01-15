Manna (MANNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,082.04 or 0.99555425 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,936,950 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,030 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

