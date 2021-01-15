Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOZ. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.05. 701,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.79 million and a P/E ratio of -78.97.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 in the last three months.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

