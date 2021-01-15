Marc Ferrentino Sells 4,500 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $76,185.00.
Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $16,730.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40.
YEXT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 908,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 115.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 153,102 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.
About Yext
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.