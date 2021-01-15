Marc Ferrentino Sells 4,500 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $76,185.00.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $16,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40.

YEXT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 908,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 115.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 153,102 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.