Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

