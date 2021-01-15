Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0221

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 921,452,128 coins and its circulating supply is 464,426,972 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.