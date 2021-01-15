Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 87,058 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.17. 151,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,479. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

