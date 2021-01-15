Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

