Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.04. 37,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,177. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

